MLS Player Scores With Booming Kick From His Own Half

An MLS player absolutely booted a ball from his own half, although it helped that there wasn’t any chance the goalie saw this kick coming.

In the 41st minute, Real Salt Lake’s Pablo Ruiz received the ball around midfield during the team’s match against DC United.

However, instead of hitting a teammate with a pass, the Argentinian midfielder obliterated the ball toward the DC United Goal.

DC United goalie Tyler Miller definitely didn’t expect that, and the ball ended up floating over his head and into the back of the net.

Pablo Ruiz scores from his own half. 😱 #RSL pic.twitter.com/uDft9GoRkD — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 18, 2023

It looked. to me like Miller saw what Ruiz was doing, but had just wandered a bit too far out of the net and couldn’t get back in time.

That was an insanely heads-up play from Ruiz to pick up that too.

I’m not sure how much experience Ruiz has kicking a pigskin, but someone give this dude a look. I don’t mean at the NFL level, but you can’t tell me that he couldn’t out-kick at least one XFL kicker.

He should just send that clip to the Rock or some XFL GMs and put the ball in their court.

You never know, Pablo Ruiz could be the next kicker for the Orlando Guardians or St. Louis Battlehawks.

Or not. Most likely not.

Anyway, that goal opened the scoring, but it helped Real Salt Lake take the win over DC United 2-1.

