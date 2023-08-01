Bruce Arena, MLS’s Winningest Coach, On Leave After Alleged ‘Insensitive’ Remarks

Videos by OutKick

Bruce Arena, head coach of the MLS’s New England Revolution, has been suspended for alleged insensitive remarks.

It has not been revealed what Arena — a two-time coach of the US Men’s National Team — is alleged to have said.

The MLS Communications Twitter account (or X account, whichever) released a statement announcing Arena had been placed on administrative leave.

“New England Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena has been placed on administrative leave pending a review into allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks,” the MLS’s statement reads.

The Revolution released their own statement as well.

“The New England Revolution organization has placed Coach Arena on administrative leave as a result of an ongoing investigation being conducted by Major League Soccer into allegations of insensitive and inappropriate remarks,” the team statement reads.

“The organization takes any allegations of workplace misconduct extremely seriously and is working closely with the League and fully cooperating with its investigation.”

Arena — the winningest coach in MLS history — serves as the Revolution’s coach and general manager. According to The Athletic, Arena was not present for team activities on Sunday or Monday. Players were reportedly told on Sunday that Arena would be away from the team for an undetermined amount of time. Additionally, players were told that the 71-year-old’s absence was not due to a health issue.

Technical director Curt Onalfo and assistant coach Richie Williams will take over Arena’s duties on an interim basis.

He has led the Revolution since 2019 and over that time the team has posted a 68-43-40 record.

The team’s next match is on Thursday against Liga MX”s Atlas FC as part of the Leagues Cup.

At the moment, the New England Revolution is in second place in the MLS’s Eastern Conference.

