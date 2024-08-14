Red Sox OF Jarren Duran Gets Mostly Positive Reception After Returning From Suspension

Jarren Duran returned to the Boston Red Sox' lineup on Wednesday after his two-game suspension for using an inappropriate word towards a fan.

Duran could be heard on a hot mic yelling towards a heckler, which resulted in an apology and criticism from sports media and even the far-left mayor of Boston.

READ: Red Sox Outfielder Jarren Duran Calls Heckling Fan Anti-Gay Slur, Immediately Apologizes After Loss

It did not, however, impact his popularity with most of the rest of fans across Major League Baseball. A "Free Jarren" campaign started on social media, with some fans saying they'd be boycotting Red Sox games until he returned. National fans even made his jersey the best-selling of any player in baseball.

Duran returned to the field on Wednesday, in front of his home fans in Boston and got a mostly positive reception, with more cheers than boos.

Jarren Duran Crowd Reaction Shows Difference Between Fans Of Different Teams

The Red Sox organization, unsurprisingly, donated his salary from the two missed games to an organization called PFLAG (Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays). But fans seemingly aren't holding Duran's word choice against him.

Responses and reactions might be different when Duran goes on the road, but given the popularity of his jersey, it doesn't seem like the slur will impact his popularity.

The Red Sox head to Baltimore on Thursday, before a trip to Houston. With the muted, mostly positive reception on Wednesday, it seems possible that the controversy will blow over without further incident.