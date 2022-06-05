MLB Umpires Continue Making The Game About Them

We have an ump show in Kansas City. Astros Ryan Pressly was in to close out the Royals up 7-3 with two outs in the ninth when home plate umpire Vic Carapazza decided he wasn’t receiving enough attention.

A 2-0 fastball ran inside narrowly missing Royals’ Michael A Taylor and Pressly was ejected.

Major League umpires, presuming they’re human beings, will naturally make mistakes. Nothing wrong with that, although we’d prefer they did this job as close to perfect as they can. Unfortunately, umpires have begun taking recent complaints about their performances personal, and it’s impacting the outcome of games. In this case, an umpire just took control of this game in just about the worst way imaginable leaving the Astros forced to burn through another bullpen arm.

Complete stupidity that needs to be handled expeditiously. Mistakes due to physical mistakes will make us complain, but when feelings get involved and we’re forced to talk about the umpires rather than the game? We take exception to that and demand change. How much more of this can go on?

No one’s intentionally throwing at hitters up four an out away from cleaning up a win. Let’s get it together.