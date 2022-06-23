MLB Teams Can Now Sell CBD Sponsorships

Major League Baseball is now allowing teams to sell CBD sponsorships and we don’t think society can get any more hypocritical. We have the NFL, that’s treated CBD like it was crystal meth while other sports promote the product as a replacement to powerful opioids. Now, we have Major League Baseball, who also wouldn’t allow this product in the system of its players just a few years back that now uses the product for their own financial gain.

Gambling and public CBD sponsorships at practically all baseball venues? Thought Pete Rose was the problem? Turns out baseball wanted to be the only beneficiary of third party entertainment and revenue at games.

CBD stands for cannabidiol and is natural compound found in plants. According to the commissioners office, the products would need to be certified by the NSF (a global health and safety organization) to ensure they did not possess any THC.

And this is all temporary as essentially all sports leagues have proven what was illegal yesterday will likely be the norm tomorrow. The only real issue baseball should have with drugs is when they become highly addictive and life threatening. We saw this issue play out with Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs in July of 2019, who overdosed after ingesting oxycodone and fentynal in his hotel room. Sad stuff that the league should probably focus on before they pretend THC is the issue.

MLB’s decision to allow these advertisements was first reported by Sports Business Journal.