MLB Sends Out Memo Condemning Teams For ‘Unacceptable’ Restroom Facilities For Women

Women in the MLB are speaking up against the “untenable” conditions that female employees are subject to when visiting stadiums, as emphasized in a strongly-worded memo by the MLB.

According to a breaking report by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the MLB issued their memo on March 16 asking for an increased awareness of accessible women’s hygienic facilities.

The League reprimanded teams for the sub-par standards.

In a pointed letter last week, MLB said some stadiums' facilities for women who travel with teams “fall embarrassingly below the high standards” necessary for them to do their jobs and are “unacceptable.” Story at @espn on the shortcomings MLB must fix: https://t.co/LdM69fZIs9 pic.twitter.com/1OOtAX7rvH — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 27, 2022

The report notes: “MLB regulations laid out in a March 16, 2021, memo require that women staffers for home and road teams receive a clean locker room space that is close to the main clubhouse, private and includes a restroom and shower.”

“Over the first six weeks of the season,” the memo declared, “it has become clear that a number of Clubs are not in compliance with these requirements, particularly with respect to hosting women on visiting teams.”

ESPN spoke with several women that took issue with the placement of female bathrooms at MLB stadiums, which reportedly hindered their “ability to be accessible to players and staff.”

One anonymous female reporter stated that finding the restroom at stadiums was “the hardest part of her job.”

“Somewhere between a dozen and two dozen women are believed to regularly travel and use stadium facilities, though not all 30 teams have women in their traveling parties,” added Passan.

Women that spoke with the outlet shared their goal to “reimagine” MLB clubhouses to suit feminine hygiene and make “belonging” a welcoming element for traveling female members of teams.

The qualms submitted in the memo also sought to challenge “baseball roles traditionally held by men.”

“Clubs that do not provide appropriate workplace accommodations for personnel regardless of gender violate MLB regulations, directly deprive women of equal access to participate in our great game, and discourage qualified women from participating in baseball roles traditionally held by men,” the memo additionally stated.

“We understand that space constraints in some ballparks may limit Clubs’ ability to adhere to these requirements. However, we expect all Clubs to make the necessary sacrifices in order to provide satisfactory facilities to all-female staff.”

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.

