MLB Rookie Hits HR In Debut At-Bat

The difference between winning 6-0 and 7-0 may not sound like much, but it means a whole heckuva lot to Cubs rookie Christopher Morel.

On Tuesday, in his first MLB at-bat ever, on a 3-2 count against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Morel knocked one over the fence in left field, a solo shot that will live in his heart and mind forever. Take a look:

In his first big-league at-bat, Christopher Morel went deep … He already has a major league bat flip! pic.twitter.com/N3NQKBoasu — MLB (@MLB) May 18, 2022

He was so excited, he nearly missed first base. But he jogged back, touched up, and finished up his well-deserved trip around the bases, both index fingers pointing up in victory.

Teammate and starting catcher Willson Contreras appears equally as excited, jumping up and down outside the dugout. That’s the kind of team spirit we love to see. Who knew a pinch hit in the bottom of the 8th between two subpar teams would be so memorable?

Morel’s mom and dad must be very proud.