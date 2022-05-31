MLB Player Stoops to New Low Over Fantasy Football Dispute

Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Tommy Pham turned some heads after slapping San Francisco Giants Outfielder Joc Pederson. Pederson later explained to reporters that Pham slapped him over a fantasy football dispute. Watch the video below to hear Hutton, Chad, and Paul discuss the situation, plus see the slap and the gif that Pederson sent that upset Pham.

