MLB Owners Set A 3 P.M. Deadline For Their Latest Offer

MLB’s latest deadline: 3 ET for full season — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 10, 2022

MLB owners have set yet another deadline, this time for 3 p.m. ET for the players to agree to their latest offer, Bob Nightengale reports. Don’t know how many deadlines and canceled games players can be threatened with before they’re serious about one of these threats. And yes, I said threats as if they’re empty because commissioner Rob Manfred already told fans that multiple series were canceled with no agreement reached. The league is now trying to create another “hard deadline” out of thin air that likely locks in a full 162-game schedule.

What was the use of those past deadlines if the MLBPA could just agree later on and save the entirety of their season? Doesn’t make much sense to us, but if you believe the owners this time, there’s less than an hour left to sign on the dotted line.