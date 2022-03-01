MLB Owners, Players Association Meet Again Just Hours Before Deadline

Videos by OutKick

ESPN’s Jeff Passan just hopped on camera moments ago to suggest a deal between MLB players and owners isn’t likely to get done before today’s 5 p.m. ET deadline. Now, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale is reporting the two sides are still working at the 11th hour to work it all out.

The players just submitted another offer to the owners, but if a deal can’t be reached at some point in the next three hours or so, a month of baseball will be canceled.

The players union just submitted their proposal to MLB — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 1, 2022

Anyone reporting they know what’ll happen today is lying. Reports will fly that are, for the most part, accurate. Our issue is that baseball fans have no real understanding of how far either side is willing to bend in order to get a deal done.

The Twitter streets suggest MLB owners have already come much closer to the middle of the table in the past few days than anyone anticipated. All we can do now is pray or forget about this sport all together and watch March Madness instead.

We’ll take baseball for $500, Alex.