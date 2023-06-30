MLB, Nike Reveal New All Star Game Uniforms And Future Design Template

Videos by OutKick

Nike and Major League Baseball have unveiled the uniforms that All-Stars will be wearing during the upcoming game in Seattle.

And they’re…kinda cool?

Perhaps even more importantly, Nike revealed an entirely new template for on-field uniforms players will be wearing for the 2024 season.

For this year’s All-Star Game, teams will be wearing Seattle-themed jerseys, to match the host city.

The home team American League will have a teal jersey, with the visiting National League wearing dark blue uniforms.

According to MLB.com, “The 2023 jerseys feature a print that blends elements of Seattle’s neighboring ocean, forests, topography and the movement of air.”

Both have All-Star Game patches, with ASG 23 on the back collar, with “The Future is here” tags on the bottom right corner.

Big fan of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game jerseys 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pZoMqQ6Wlh — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) June 30, 2023

The American League All-Star Uniforms, Front And Back. (Fanatics)

National League All-Star Jersey Front and Back. (Fanatics)

Nike Reveals New Uniform Materials, Design Template

Nike also revealed their new jersey template, which reportedly took years to develop.

According to MLB.com, the jersey is more “breathable” with “high-performance fabric.”

“Vapor Premier’s breathable, lightweight, high-performance fabric is made from at least 90% recycled polyester yarns. It also gives the jersey 25% more stretch and allows it to dry 28% faster, with moisture-wicking Dri-Fit ADV technology keeping players cool. Nike body-scanned more than 300 baseball players to find the ideal fit, which is more athletic and form-fitting than previous models,” the release explains.

The newly fabricated All-Star jerseys are already available online, with all on-field sets to be changed for the 2024 season.

This is notable mainly because it’s the first update to the on-field template in around a decade.

Nike took over distribution of the MLB on-field uniforms several years ago, promising to change and modernize the look and feel. That took longer than expected, making Friday’s announcement a bit more exciting than the usual jersey announcement.

At first glance it’s hard to tell how much they’ve changed, outside of the new fabrication.

The stitching and sides seem to be the most different, although it’s hard to tell until there are more real-world photos.

Fans will get to see the new designs and the All-Star game uniforms live at T-Mobile Field in just a few weeks on July 11th.