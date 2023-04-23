MLB ‘Dummy’ Parlay For Sunday Involves Padres, Brewers

Videos by OutKick

Hopefully, you can use some of your betting surplus on this MLB ‘Dummy’ parlay for Sunday. Since I went 0-2 in my MLB Friday bets, I’m hoping the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers bust a slump.

If you’re familiar with my work, you’ve heard me say that these parlays aren’t exactly “advantage plays”. However, I’m up units with a 2-2 record in these stupid MLB parlays because they are always plus-money payouts.

MLB Parlay Leg #1: Boston Red Sox (11-11) at Milwaukee Brewers (15-6)

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET.

Ball park: American Family Field.

Season series: Tied 1-1.

Odds

Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Betting odds for Red Sox at Brewers as of 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 23rd from DraftKings.

Starting Pitchers

Red Sox: RHP Brayan Bello, 0-1 with 5 ER on 8 H, 1 HR and 1 BB with 5 K vs. the LA Angels Monday in his 2023 debut.

Brewers: RHP Corbin Burnes (2-1, 4.76 ERA). Burnes won at the Seattle Mariners in his last start. He went 5 1/3 IP, allowing 2 ER on 3 H, 1 HR and 2 BB with 3 K Monday.

Handicap

Ultimately, this is just a vibe bet. As in, I have a hunch the Brewers are going to smack the Red Sox Sunday in their rubber-match. Milwaukee’s 1st loss as a home favorite in 2023 was the series opener vs. Boston, 5-3.

Burnes is the 2021 NL Cy Young and still has nasty stuff despite unimpressive basic numbers thus far. Per Statcast, Burnes is in the 82nd-percentile for chase rate and 70th-percentile for hard-hit rate with the most movement on his fastball.

Brewers starting RHP Corbin Burnes pitches vs. the Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Bello got nuked in his 1st start this season and had terrible command in 2022. Bello graded in the 33rd-percentile for K% and 20th-percentile for BB%, per Statcast. The Brewers are 8th in BB/9 rate against right-handed pitching.

Milwaukee’s lineup is out-ranks Boston’s vs. right-handed pitching in wRC+ (111-100), wOBA (.341-.323), and BB/K rate (0.44-0.41). The Brew Crew are 12-5 straight up (SU) vs. righty starters and the Red Sox are 5-7 SU.

MLB Parlay Leg #2: San Diego Padres (11-12) at Arizona Diamondbacks (12-10)

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET.

Ball park: Chase Field.

Season series: Padres lead 3-2.

Odds

Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Betting odds for the Padres at the Diamondbacks as of 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 23rd from DraftKings.

Starting Pitchers

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (0-2, 3.44 ERA). Darvish lost to the Brewers 1-0 last Sunday. He allowed San Diego’s only ER in 7 IP with 4 H, 2 BB and 12 K.

Diamondbacks: RHP Drey Jameson (2-0, 2.25 ERA). Jameson earned a no-decision in Arizona’s 8-7 win over the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday. He went 3 2/3 IP with 2 ER, 3 H, 1 HR, 4 BB and 3 K.

Handicap

On paper, Arizona’s lineup is more productive against right-handed pitching than San Diego’s. But, the Padres are dead-last in BABIP and the D-Backs are 9th. BABIP is a luck-based stat and these lineups should regress or progress to the mean.

More importantly, San Diego’s lineup just got a huge boost. Padres All-Star slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. returned to the field Saturday after serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for steroids.

Fernando Tatis Jr. crushes his first HR of the season. pic.twitter.com/0cUksF3cty — MLB (@MLB) April 23, 2023

Arizona’s lineup is tied for the 2nd-worst BB/K rate vs. righties in MLB. Darvish diced up a good Milwaukee lineup and took a “hard-luck” loss because the Padres batters let him down.

The D-Backs’ bullpen is 29th in WAR (-0.6), FIP (“fielding independent pitching”) and hard-hit rate and last in HR/9 rate. Also, Jameson has good stuff and is a highly-touted prospect but MLB hitters are all over him.

According to Statcast, Jameson ranks in the 26th-percentile or worse in expected slugging percentage, chase rate, hard-hit rate, exit velocity, BB%, and barrel rate.

MLB ‘Dummy’ Parlay: Brewers and Padres MLs (+174) at DraftKings

Betting strategy : For the record, I’d only wager a three-fourths unit on this parlay (example, 1 unit = $10).

MLB 2-team parlay bet slip with the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres for Sunday, April 23rd at DraftKings.

