MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Receives Push Back For Saying Minor Leaguers Make Enough Money As Is

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, who has previously exemplified not having a pulse on his product, delivered comments on minor leaguers’ pay Tuesday afternoon ahead of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game and ticked off the sports media for stating that the players are being adequately paid as is.

The questioning not long after the Senate Judiciary Committee prodded MLB and Manfred on low wages frequently cited for minor leaguers.

“I kind of reject the premise of the question that minor league players are not paid a living wage,” Manfred responded. “I think that we’ve made real strides in the last few years in terms of what not only players are paid, even putting to one side, the signing bonuses that many of them have already received.

Asked Rob Manfred if his owners don’t pay minor leaguers a living wage because they can’t afford to or because they aren’t interested in doing so.



The discussion around improving compensations within the minors has been a point of contention for Manfred, despite MLB’s efforts to fortify its standing with players by adding complimentary housing to the players’ benefit.

“They received housing, which obviously is another form of compensation,” Manfred added. “So I just, you know, I just reject the premise of the question. I don’t know what else to say.”

In response to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s inquiry on wages, the MLB issued a response stating that it has “provided franchise location stability” and “maximized the availability of minor-league baseball for fans.”

MLB released the following:

“We look forward to providing detailed information to the committee regarding baseball’s limited antitrust exemption and how it has provided franchise location stability at the major league level, maximized the availability of minor-league baseball for fans and quality employment opportunities for aspiring major leaguers.”

As relayed by The Athletic, “the league raised the minimum weekly salary at rookie and short-season levels from $290 to $400; at Class A from $290 to $500; at Double-A from $350 to $600; and at Triple-A from $502 to $700. Teams started providing in-season housing for minor leaguers in 2022.”

