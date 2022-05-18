MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

A nice 2-1 day gives us profit and keeps the train moving. Let’s see what we have as options for plays today.

Giants at Rockies

Logan Webb was great last season, this season he has consistently given up runs, but it isn’t like he is getting killed or is a bad pitcher or something. He’s not allowed more then three runs, except for one start. He’s allowed one run in three starts, and three runs in the other three. He’s been consistent overall, which I like. Last season he allowed a lot of runs to the Rockies at Coors – 9 earned in 10.2 innings. Kyle Freeland is going for the Rockies. He has been BRUTAL at Coors this season. He already has a 6.66 ERA and has allowed 19 earned runs in just 25.2 innings. Play the over 10.5 in this one.

Reds at Guardians

Have you ever seen that Larry David gif where he is looking into the distance and trying to decide? He alternates between good, and then bad, and back again. That’s how I feel about Tyler Mahle this season. Sometimes he looks like a solid pitcher. Other times he looks like straight trash. He should look like a decent pitcher against the Guardians. Any game, the Guardians are capable of making a big impact and hitting the ball out of the park, or scoring runs, but they aren’t a team I’d count on normally. Today, I think they have a chance to. Cal Quantrill goes for the Guardians, and he has only had two home starts, and he’s allowed five earned in 10 innings. In limited exposure against the Reds, he has held them in check for the most part. I just don’t trust either of them, I’ll play the over 8 cautiously.

Yankees/Dodgers Parlay

There isn’t much to this one, so let’s not over think this. Gerrit Cole takes on the Orioles, one of the worst teams in the American League. Walker Buehler takes on the Diamondbacks, one of the worst teams in the National League. They are also great, Cy Young caliber pitchers. I think they should easily put their teams in place to win. I’m going to just take their parlay – something I don’t do often, because anything can happen in baseball – and move on. Yankees/Dodgers ML -115.