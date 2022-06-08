MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

We go 2-1 yesterday and make a solid unit of profit. The Padres and the Tigers plays were easy winners and our Guardians play went down almost immediately. Profit is profit though.

Diamondbacks at Reds

We’ve talked quite a bit about Merrill Kelly and the success that he had in the early going of the campaign. Since those first six starts, he’s had five consecutive starts with at least three runs allowed. Reds hitters have also been pretty good against him in the past, getting a hit just about every three at-bats. The good news for the Diamondbacks, in what looks like it could be a rough game for them, is they face Mike Minor. Minor started for the first time this year and allowed five earned runs on three home runs in four innings. I think this one probably is a Diamondback’s win (I trust Kelly more right now) but I’ll play over 9.5 runs in the game.

Cubs at Orioles

Marcus Stroman’s first season in Chicago isn’t going great, with one exception: his road starts have been spectacular. Stroman has allowed just nine earned runs in 29 innings on the road. Today he gets to take on the Orioles on the road. The bad news for the Cubs is that Jordan Lyles has been equally good at home, posting a 2.93 ERA over 30.2 innings. Still, I’m taking the team that I trust more offensively, the Cubs. I’ll take the Cubs at -124.

Mets at Padres

I’m going back here for the third play of the day and the third of the series. We are 1-1 in this one, taking the Padres both days, but today, I’m taking the Mets. Chris Bassitt is a pretty steady pitcher for the Mets, but he’s struggled in his last two road starts. Both of them have also come on the west coast. However, I think having been out here for a week now, Bassitt should rebound. Plus, he goes against Sean Manaea who has allowed 13 earned runs in 23.1 innings at home. He’s allowed 32 baserunners in those innings as well. Though it is a small sample size, the Mets hitters are also hitting 7-for-17 against him. Take the Mets in the first half of the game at +110.