MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, June 6, 2022

Another 2-1 day for us, picking up exactly one unit. Our Cardinals play really wasn’t even close, but as I’ve said before, I’ll always take a winning day.

Cardinals vs. Braves

This is probably one of the best, if not the best, pitching matchups of the day. We have Miles Mikolas throwing against Max Fried. Mikolas has been great during night games – in 58.1 innings, he’s allowed just 10 earned runs. After a superb June, his first July start was not great, but I think he can rebound. Max Fried has also been excellent this season. He has a reasonable 2.92 ERA at home, and is also coming off of a great June month. He was awesome in his first July start as well. This is all a lot of text to say both pitchers are in good form. I’ll take the first half under 4.5 runs.

Rays vs. Red Sox

Corey Kluber’s last start against the Blue Jays was a disaster, the man only made it 3 innings and allowed five earned runs. Outside of that start, he has been pretty reliable for the most part. He’s only faced the Red Sox once this year and he allowed 11 hits, four earned runs, and one walk in five innings. For the Red Sox, they are bringing up Brayan Bello to start the game. I normally don’t play games like this, but I like Kluber to rebound here and get the Rays to win the game. Bello could have an outstanding debut, but I like experience. Play the Rays at +108.

Royals vs. Astros

The Astros should have no trouble winning this game. I think the runline is a reasonable price so we will take that. Brad Keller has actually been pretty solid in his last three road starts. His last two starts have been very good – 13 innings, no earned runs, but he has been flirting with disaster in both games. The Astros team total for today is at 4.5 and opponents have scored five or more runs in seven of the fifteen Keller starts. With Cristian Javier on the mound, I really like the Astros chances, he has a 1.83 ERA and has looked outstanding at home, even if he doesn’t pitch many innings. I’ll take the Astros -1.5 today.