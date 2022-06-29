MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Ah, sports betting, you glorious vengeful bastard. We had a great couple of days, then they came to a screeching halt yesterday with an 0-3 day. Let’s fight back today.

Marlins vs. Cardinals

What a beautiful price we are getting on Sandy Alcantara today. Alcantara, the current NL Cy Young favorite, is throwing today against the Cardinals and the Marlins to win are at a reasonable -126. Alcantara is coming off his second-worst outing of the year (a game we called correctly, excuse me while I pat myself on the back), but he gets a chance to rebound against the Cardinals. Over their history, the Cardinals are about .250 hitters against him. He’s too good to have two bad games in a row, right? The fish will have to beat Andre Pallante, a guy that is on his fifth start of the season. He’s been good in his last two starts, and he has two innings of clean baseball against the Marlins this year. I’m going to trust the Cy Young candidate to win this one at -126, but I also think that the under 8 is a play here.

Twins vs. Guardians

Dylan Bundy has been Jeckyl and Hyde this year. He either gets rocked, or allows one run. He has yet to face the Guardians this season, but I think today is a day that he gets hit fairly hard. In most of his starts, he has two good starts (as he has had) then he has a couple bad starts. On the other side, Cal Quantrill is throwing for the Guardians. He hasn’t had a single game this season where he hasn’t allowed a run. In his last five games, the total has hit eight or more runs. He’s had success against the Twins in the past, though, and has been better at home. I’ll take the Guardians today at -108. I could see the over hitting too.

White Sox vs. Angels

Both of these pitchers are going to be tough to hit. Michael Kopech has had a strong season to this point and despite some of the big names in the lineup, the Angels are not a team that consistently hits well. Kopech is throwing to a 2.57 ERA during night games. Shohei Othani has been great at home this season, posting a 2.45 ERA and striking out 47 in 36.2 innings. He also has posted a 1.88 ERA in June. I like the under 8 in this one tonight.