MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

A solid 2-1 day with the multi-unit play easily cashing. It has been a solid week, let’s keep it going.

Nationals vs. Orioles

There aren’t very many people that you can count on the Orioles beating, but I will say I can’t remember the last time that felt that Patrick Corbin would win a game. Corbin has had two quality starts in his last eight games. The Orioles have also hit .318 against him. Tyler Wells hasn’t gone deep into games, but he has done well on his home mound. In 23.2 innings, he’s only allowed seven earned runs. In something that is remarkable, he’s faced four Nationals hitters, and all four of them have gotten a hit. That is obviously not sustainable. I’m playing the Orioles to take this one at -146.

Tigers vs. Red Sox

Tarik Skubal has been one of the better pitchers on the Tigers, arguably the best. He’s been a profitable pitcher in the first five innings of games because he tends to keep the game close, and that means the Tigers have a chance to cash a lot of plus money plays. We’ve been on a few of them. The bad news is he is coming off two bad starts, and now has to face the Red Sox team that has their hottest pitcher throwing for them, Michael Wacha. Despite not throwing enough innings, he’s been spectacular at home, allowing just three earned runs in 26.1 innings. I think this game likely goes under the 3.5 Tigers team total.

Cardinals vs. Brewers

Adam Wainwright has been good this year for the Cardinals, and he is a guy that I do search for in the rotation lately. I want to see if he can keep it going and like the consistency from him. He’s had three of his last four starts qualify as quality starts and is looking to get his first one against the Brewers in three tries this year. He has given up a ton of hits to them though, so they are seeing him well, which isn’t much of a surprise considering they are in the same division. This could be a tough game as Eric Lauer has been a force at home. Lauer has allowed three earned in 26 innings. In his only start against the Cardinals this year, Lauer went five innings allowing two earned runs. He did walk four batters though, so if he can control the ball, it should be a tough day for the Cardinals. Play the Brewers moneyline at +100.