MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Well, we finally rebounded a little bit with a nice 2-0-1 day. Let’s see if we can keep it going today.

Rays vs. Yankees

Shane McClanahan has been spectacular this season for the Rays, and that includes a nice start against the Yankees where he allowed one earned run in six innings. However, he was tagged for seven hits, so it wasn’t like he dominated the Yankees. On the other side, we have Nestor Cortes, who has also been great this year. He’s allowed just five earned runs over 30 innings. He was excellent against the Rays in his one start against them. He allowed just one earned run over eight innings and only four hits. Coming off his worst start of the year, he needs to re-establish his dominance. Take the under 3.5 through five innings.

Brewers vs. Mets

Corbin Burnes has hit a bit of a rough patch in his last two outings. Against the Padres, he allowed five earned runs. Then, against the Phillies, he allowed four walks, more than he has allowed in any start this season. He’s been decent against the Mets, though Pete Alonso has hit him pretty well. David Peterson goes for the Mets, and he’s had a decent year for them so far. At home, though, Peterson has allowed seven earned runs over 14 innings. I’m going to back Burnes at a lower price (-124).

Pirates vs. Cardinals

I really like Jack Flaherty. As a starter he is one of the better ones for the Cardinals and he is coming back to the team after not starting this season. He wasn’t great against the Pirates last year and he issued six walks in two starts. The Pirates are about middle of the pack when it comes to walks per game. Rosy Contreras started the season against the Cardinals and allowed two earned runs in 1.2 innings. Since then he has been okay, but did have a rough start against the Braves in his last outing. In this one, I think we have to take the better team. I’ll still play the Cardinals runline.