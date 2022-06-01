MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Well, a somewhat odd 1-1-1 day for us and a slight loss of .15u. The Brewers just couldn’t hold a lead, and the Phillies and Giants also had a see-saw game, but we came out on the right side of that. Let’s keep going.

Giants vs. Phillies

Well, my Carlos Rodon love is really taking a hit, but today is a prime opportunity for him. He still has four quality starts over his last six outings and wasn’t that bad against the Reds, the Giants are just providing very little run support for him. Today won’t be easy as the Giants need to get some hits off of Aaron Nola. Luckily, the Giants are hitting .326 against him in their careers. Bad news, though, just three hitters have appearances against Rodon and they are batting almost .500 against him in 17 at-bats. I do think the Giants win this one again as I trust their bullpen way more, so we are going to play them at +108.

Astros vs. Athletics

Another one of my favorite pitchers is going today, so we are focusing on his start. Justin Verlander has been outstanding but was absolutely rocked in his last outing – six earned in six innings. Today he gets the Athletics and he can control this game a bit more. He’s held A’s hitters to just a .260 average against him. Cole Irvin has been excellent at home, posting a 1.61 ERA over 22.1 innings this season. If the Astros get to him, they will get to him early, because he usually makes adjustments the second time through the lineup. I think this game goes under the 7 runs at -102 that is listed as the total today.

Twins vs. Tigers

Tarik Skubal, the Tigers starter, is having a nice season, but his worst start of the season came against the Twins. In that outing, he went five innings and allowed five earned runs. Aside from that, he’s been a really strong starter for the Tigers. Twins hitters are batting .279 against him, so it might be a challenge to win today. On the other side, we have Bailey Ober pitching, and he has made it to six innings for the Twins just once. Every other start was five or fewer innings. He faced the Tigers once this year and gave up one earned run on six hits over 3.2 innings. If Skubal can keep it close, Detroit’s bullpen should close it out. Let’s take them at -102.