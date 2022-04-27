MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Well, my friends, we had another 2-1 day yesterday. I’m happy enough about it, and we even had a shot at the Blue Jays, but frankly, I was on the wrong side of that, even if they did come out victorious on the moneyline. Let’s go for a sweep today.

Orioles at Yankees

Jordan Montgomery is having a fine season. Nothing is going poorly, but nothing is going ridiculously well though, either. The Yankees have also not won a start by Montgomery this season. And, going back to last season, they lost four of the five games to the Orioles that Montgomery started. So, maybe I’m just being a fool and taking the Orioles today, but until this isn’t a “thing” I will ride the trend. Opposing the Yankees is Tyler Wells. He isn’t exactly a stud pitcher or something, but he has held Yankees hitters to just 4 hits in 32 at-bats which is pretty impressive. Give me the Orioles at +215.

Cubs at Braves

Mark Leiter Jr. has had a pretty rough start to his Cubs career. In his two starts, he has gone just a total of 7.1 innings and allowed 9 earned runs. He has faced the Braves hitters a few times, 21 at-bats to be exact. In those at-bats, he has allowed five hits, including one home run. Charlie Morton is showing his age to start this season. He’s allowed 11 earned in 15.2 innings over three starts. The Cubs are getting a hit off of him just about once every four at-bats, so I expect a lot of baserunners in this game. Many baserunners leads to runs quite often. I’ll play the over 8.5 at-110.

Astros at Rangers

Cristian Javier is probably the better pitcher in this game. He hasn’t been out of the fourth inning this season, but they could be strengthening his arm as we go along this season. Over his career, he has held the Rangers hitters to just a .205 average. Glenn Otto has only had one start so far for the Rangers, but it was a nice one – he allowed just two hits and one earned run over five innings. My biggest concern for this game is that Javier doesn’t go deep into the game and the Astros bullpen gets tired. I still think the Astros are the better team and at a cheap -118 on the moneyline, I’ll side with them.