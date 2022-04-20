MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

We were once again postponed in the White Sox game. Maybe the game gets played today, maybe it doesn’t, but if you want my play, read yesterday’s article, or the day before that. I still like the play but I’ll focus on other games for today.

Giants at Mets

It is Carlos Rodon day! He is still very undervalued in the market and I hope it stays that way. In his two Giant starts, he has allowed just one earned run in each game. He has been extra dominant as well, striking out 21 hitters in just 12 innings. The Mets have Chris Bassitt going for them today and he has turned in two outstanding starts as well. The problem is that he faced the Diamondbacks and Nationals. So, was he good, or was he just facing inferior competition? I think it could be a combination of both, but either way, I am taking the Giants to win this game behind Rodon at -126.

Cardinals at Marlins

I am not a believer in Sandy Alcantara, though I’d never just straight fade a guy. He is fine overall, but he was in the preseason top-10 for Cy Young odds. I just don’t see it. He’s turned in two good starts to begin the year. Cardinals hitters are also hitting .317 against him. Miles Mikolas is one of the better pitchers for the Cardinals, and he rebounded from an iffy outing against the Pirates. I think he will get the best of the Marlins today, a team that is hitting just .208 against him. I’ll play the Cardinals at +122.

Orioles at Athletics

When two bad teams play each other you always wonder if this will be the game where the offenses struggle, or if this will be the game where the pitching struggles. I think this is a game where the offense will struggle. Jordan Lyles goes for the Orioles in his third start of the season. I think he is strong enough that he can get through the A’s lineup without much trouble. Daulton Jefferies is also making his third start, but his first two starts were decent, although short outings. He’s only allowed two earned runs on the year. I’m taking the under today at under 8 runs -112.

