MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

We went a nice and easy 2-0 yesterday, let us keep that momentum rolling with more plays today.

Astros at Diamondbacks

I really like Framber Valdez, I think he is one of the better young pitchers in the majors and tonight he gets to face a soft-hitting Diamondbacks team. In his season-opening start, he went 6.2 innings and allowed just two hits and one walk. The Diamondbacks have three total at-bats against him in their careers. It will take some time to figure him out. Merrill Kelly had a decent first start, allowing four hits in four innings. The Astros have also never seen Kelly, but he doesn’t have the same arsenal as Valdez. I am taking the Astros to be winning after five innings at -0.5 -112 .

Brewers at Orioles

What do you get when you have the reigning Cy Young winner facing the worst team in baseball (sure, we are only a week into the season, but Baltimore is almost certainly going to be the worst team in baseball)? I think you get an easy victory for the Brewers and not many runs from the Orioles. The Orioles are listed at just 3 runs for their team total today. I don’t think they make it there. I’d love to find a 3.5, but the 3 will have to do. I think Corbin Burnes rebounds from his opening start against the Cubs. The Orioles have also only faced him three times, though it has been a successful three at-bats because they have two hits. Either way, too small of a sample size. I’m taking the Orioles under 3 runs at -104 .