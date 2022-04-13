in MLB, Sports, Sports Betting

MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

We went a nice and easy 2-0 yesterday, let us keep that momentum rolling with more plays today.

Astros at Diamondbacks

I really like Framber Valdez, I think he is one of the better young pitchers in the majors and tonight he gets to face a soft-hitting Diamondbacks team. In his season-opening start, he went 6.2 innings and allowed just two hits and one walk. The Diamondbacks have three total at-bats against him in their careers. It will take some time to figure him out. Merrill Kelly had a decent first start, allowing four hits in four innings. The Astros have also never seen Kelly, but he doesn’t have the same arsenal as Valdez. I am taking the Astros to be winning after five innings at -0.5 -112 .

Brewers at Orioles

What do you get when you have the reigning Cy Young winner facing the worst team in baseball (sure, we are only a week into the season, but Baltimore is almost certainly going to be the worst team in baseball)? I think you get an easy victory for the Brewers and not many runs from the Orioles. The Orioles are listed at just 3 runs for their team total today. I don’t think they make it there. I’d love to find a 3.5, but the 3 will have to do. I think Corbin Burnes rebounds from his opening start against the Cubs. The Orioles have also only faced him three times, though it has been a successful three at-bats because they have two hits. Either way, too small of a sample size. I’m taking the Orioles under 3 runs at -104 .

Written by David Troy

David is a marketing professional and former adjunct professor from Chicago, IL, husband, and father. He is an avid sports lover that has turned his focus to sports betting after originally developing a love for risk, statistics, and gambling from the Texas Hold'em Poker boom. He loves interacting with people and talking about pop culture, and obviously sports. When he isn't watching sports, he's probably coaching his kids, drinking tequila, or watching movies and tv. David may not always be right, but he will give you reasons why he is doing what he does.

Follow him on Twitter for more sports betting tips! 

