MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

We had a profitable day yesterday, and that is all I am ever going for. 2-1, I’ll take it. We were in contention for a sweep, but just couldn’t get there. Let’s try for it today.

Giants vs. Phillies

The Giants are sending Jakob Junis to the hill and he has been a solid pitcher for San Francisco all season. Overall, he has a 2.76 ERA but May hasn’t been that great for him. He’s allowed 10 earned runs in 22.2 innings, but he has allowed 23 baserunners this month. He’s going to give up some runs, but right now he seems to be pitching well enough to get himself out of jams. Ranger Suarez throws for the Phillies. He has struggled at home, allowing 13 earned runs in 21.1 innings. Additionally, he has allowed 36 baserunners in those innings. I can only play the Giants in this one at +116.

Brewers vs. Cubs

In a lot of sports, you look for the psychological angles to see how much a team might be motivated to win or care about the game. How much can the Brewers really care about winning this game after sweeping a doubleheader yesterday against the Cubs? I don’t think they need to really care to beat this version of the Cubs. Eric Lauer should have an easy going against the Cubs and has already thrown 7 innings of one-run ball against them this season. Today, he faces Justin Steele. This is the third time this season Steele is pitching against the Brewers, he’s allowed 11 hits in 8 innings so far with just two earned runs. He’s been okay against the Brewers in the past, but the price is too good to pass up on the Brewers today, play them at -130.

Astros vs. Athletics

We head back to a game that we won with ease yesterday. The Astros are sending Cristian Javier to the mound, he’s been strong this season but certainly has struggled on the road with 9 of his 10 earned runs allowed on the road. He hasn’t pitched deep into games, but he’s been good in most games that he has been involved in. Frankie Montas has posted a quality start in six of his 10 starts. The Athletics have lost the last seven starts Montas has given them. None were blowouts, and none had a ton of runs scored, but at just 6.5 runs, I don’t think I can play the under. Instead, the safest play seems like the Athletics in the first half of that game at +112. They have a good chance against Javier and Montas has done well against the Astros.