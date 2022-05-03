MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

We had a tough night last night, going 1-2. It isn’t the last time, but, this season, it is the first time. This is actually only the second time all season we’ve lost more than one game. Not to brag, because there really is only one way this percentage can go from here, but we are hitting at a 69% clip right now. That’s not a typo. If you followed all of the plays since the beginning of the year, you’d be up roughly 20 units. Hope we can keep this going.

Giants at Dodgers

My boy Carlos Rodon is throwing today. The challenge will certainly be there though, as he is facing the Dodgers and their potent offense. Rodon has been outstanding to start his Giants career, and in the past matchups against Dodgers hitters, he’s been pretty successful. The Dodgers have the sole 20-game winner from last year going for them tonight in Julio Urias. He’s been great in his past three starts. He’s gone 16 innings and allowed just four hits and two earned runs. He’s been dominant against Giant hitters in the past, too. No other way to play this than taking the under 7 at -112. (Though, I probably will sprinkle on the Giants ML because I won’t get too many Rodon starts at plus money.)

Reds at Brewers

This game opened at 8 runs as the posted total. It is now down to 7. I don’t really understand why, other than, perhaps, they assume that the Reds won’t score at all. The Reds have Tyler Mahle pitching for them, and he’s only had one start this season that went under seven runs. In that game, the Reds still allowed five runs. The Brewers are also hitting .248 against him. Brandon Woodruff is throwing for the Brewers. He was rocked by the Pirates in his last outing. He’s had four starts – in two of them he allowed four or more runs in four or less innings. The other two games – four total hits, no runs. He allows a lot of baserunners so traffic should be there. I’m going to play the over 7 runs on the game. Going against line movement doesn’t always work, but I don’t see these two pitchers throwing up zeros.

Angels at Red Sox

Michael Wacha didn’t come to Boston and magically become unhittable. But, through four starts, that’s pretty close to what he has done so far. He’s also had the upper hand against most of the Angels hitters in limited appearances. The ones that have hit him hard are pretty obvious – Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon. I think they can get to the Red Sox again tonight with Wacha on the mound. It will also help that Noah Syndergaard is on the mound. He hasn’t quite been Thor, but he’s done really well so far. It also is a smaller sample size, but the Red Sox hitters have not been fooled often by Syndergaard. I’ll play over 8.5 runs for the game.