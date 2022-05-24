MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

A solid 2-1 day yesterday leaves us with profit – which is all I care about – and now we are 4-1 the last two days. Let’s keep going!

Rockies at Pirates

We took the Pirates yesterday and escaped with a narrow 2-1 victory. Today, we will go to the opposite side with Kyle Freeland on the hill for the Rockies. Freeland has only two starts on the road for the Rockies and has been lucky to escape with just a 0.82 ERA. However, he has allowed 11 hits in 11 innings. That gives me a bit of reason for concern, but the Pirates hitters have just 4 hits in 17 at-bats against him. Roansy Contreras is going for the Pirates. He has a total of 7.2 innings pitched in his three appearances. This being his first start makes me nervous for him. I’m going to take the Rockies to win this one at +106.

Rangers at Angels

Last game that Noah Syndergaard started, he didn’t even see the end of the first inning. He allowed four earned (6 total) runs to the Rangers in just 0.2 innings. He also threw an alarming 42 pitches that inning. This was his second start against them this year. In the first one, he posted a quality start. How will he fare in the third start of the season? He may get rocked, but he’s been strong at home, where this start comes at. He also is pitching against Dane Dunning who has a .316 average against him from Angels hitters. Of the 18 hits that Dunning has allowed, half of them have been for extra bases. I like the over in this game at 8, -115.

Brewers at Padres

Corbin Burnes is pretty much the entire reason for this pick. He has been great for two years now and he is facing a Padres team that is on a nice winning streak, but they’ve only scored 3 or fewer runs in their last five games. Burnes has only allowed 4 hits in 38 at-bats. Opponents have scored 3 or fewer runs in five of his eight starts this year. I’m playing the Padres under 3 runs today at -115.