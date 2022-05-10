MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Another 2-1 day yesterday. Happy to share these with you all and hope you’re enjoying the cash with me. Let’s keep it rolling.

Astros vs. Twins

Wait, wait, wait, you’re telling me that we can get Justin Verlander against youngster Joe Ryan at a reasonable price? I’ll take it. Verlander has been outstanding in his return from a year off of baseball. He has almost 33 innings and 31 strikeouts. He has only allowed seven earned runs. I am a bit concerned that he’s allowing too many baserunners, but aside from that, he has been great. Not surprisingly, he has dominated Twins hitters in his career. Carlos Correa, his former teammate, has rocked him, though. Joe Ryan is pitching well for the Twins. He has allowed just five earned runs in 27.2 innings, but he’s allowed 23 baserunners in those innings. I’m taking the Astros today at -136.

Guardians vs. White Sox

We are going back to the game that bit us yesterday, but this time I’m only focusing on one part of this. The Guardians came back from the dead yesterday – they won after hitting a grand slam in the ninth and coming back from six runs down. Then, the guy that hit the grand slam (Josh Naylor) hit a three-run jack in extra innings. This was an anomaly. Lucas Giolito has been great so far, and he has historically dominated the Guardians. I’ll play the Guardians under their team total of 3 runs at +104.

Dodgers vs. Pirates

The Dodgers lost to the Pirates yesterday in a game I probably should’ve recommended. Those late games on Sunday night and quick turnaround to a Monday game usually leave the team in a rough spot for the next day. Today, though, is a better chance for the Dodgers. The book obviously agrees as we are seeing them as a -146 favorite for the run line. That’s too much for me to pay. But, there is another angle because Tony Gonsolin is on the hill for the Dodgers. So far, in games that he has pitched, the opposing team total has been – 2, 1, 1, 5, 1. Know what the Pirates are batting against him? .030. Sure, it is just 18 total at-bats, but that’s impressive. I like the Pirates team total under 3 runs at -106. I also plan to play the first five innings under 4.5 runs too.