MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Sometimes you’re wrong, and sometimes you’re dead wrong. Last night, a 1-2 evening, I was dead wrong on the two plays. The Mariners had beaten their team total in two innings. The Mets destroyed the Padres in a game I thought would be closer to a coin flip. This is why I give you all explanations rather than just a pick and move on. I stand by the thought process, but unacceptable outcomes. Let’s get it back today.

Rangers at Guardians G2

Taylor Hearn and Konnor Pilkington square off in the second game of the doubleheader in Cleveland. Hearn has been inconsistent for the Rangers, but seems to keep them in most of the games he starts. Over his last 28 innings, he’s allowed 14 earned runs. If we assume he is going to go four or five today, the Guardians should score two or three runs off of him. Konnor Pilkington is coming off his best outing of the season last game against the Royals, going five innings and no earned runs allowed. Having never seen him before, I think the Guardians are in the driver’s seat at least in the beginning of the game. I’m going to take the 1st Half run line – this means if it is a tie, we lose. Guardians -0.5 at +100.

Tigers at Pirates

We’ve talked about Tarik Skubal a bit this season and I’ll keep riding this train until the wheels fall off. He’s been superb so far and is coming off another great performance that we correctly had against the Twins. Can he go another seven innings of two-hit ball and no earned runs? Against the Pirates, I don’t see why he cant. Jose Quintana is turning in his best baseball since he was on the White Sox. He has been stellar at home allowing just seven earned runs over 31 innings. Skubal hasn’t had many Pirates hitters face him, but the Tigers are very familiar with Quintana – most are not super successful against him. Either way, I’m taking the Tigers in this one at -126. Could this one go under 7 runs? Absolutely, but I’ll stick to the Tigers’ side.

Mets at Padres

We are going to try our hand at this matchup once again. The Padres send Yu Darvish to the mound and at home he has seen his comfort increase quite a bit. He’s a 1.71 ERA pitcher at home compared to a 5.82 pitcher on the road. In fact, all four home starts have been quality starts. Taijuan Walker has been great of the Mets this year but his one area of struggle, for whatever reason, has been at night. While his body clock should be adjusted by now, I still think there is a bit of concern for his performance in this game. Both Darvish and Walker have similar results against the opposing lineups. I’m going to cautiously take the Padres again at -132.