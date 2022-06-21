MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

With Tuesday comes more series starting and more games to choose from. Let’s work to choose wisely as we examine today’s plays.

Dodgers vs. Reds

This entire paragraph can just throw out a variety of stats about how good Tony Gonsolin has been this season. He is working on a streak of six straight games of going six innings and allowing two or less earned runs. What is most impressive to me, though, is that he isn’t even really being hit. Obviously, the less hits you allow, the less runs score, but he hasn’t really walked anyone either. Against the Reds earlier in the year, he went four scoreless innings and allowed just three hits. Today is the day to play the Reds under their team total of four runs. I’m going to make this a multi-unit play, personally.

Blue Jays vs. White Sox

Kevin Gausman has one specific spot that it makes a ton of sense to take him – on the road. He has thrown 39 road innings this year and allowed just eight earned runs. We spoke about this in the last paragraph, so I should mention here, he has allowed a lot of hits, and walks, in those innings, but he’s doing well for them overall. There are some pretty successful White Sox hitters against him, so it isn’t a guarantee that all of this will be rainbows and sunshine. Dylan Cease has been solid this season, but at home, he has been hittable. One interesting not about him, though, is in his last four games, covering 21.2 innings, he hasn’t allowed a single earned run. However, he has allowed 10 total runs. Not a single earned though. That’s showing me that his team is letting him down. This might be more of a pitcher’s duel. I’m prepared to take the under 4.5 through five innings.

Royals vs. Angels

Reid Detmers isn’t a name that’ll blow you away. He’s a young guy, and maybe he will shape himself into something in the league, but for now he isn’t someone that you want to trust outside of specific situations. Him starting at home against a rough-shaped Royals team is that situation. Detmers is tossing to a 2.70 ERA at home and has allowed just 16 hits in 33.1 innings. Jonathan Heasley is going for the Royals, and he’s actually pitched better lately. He has posted a quality start in three of his last four games which is a nice streak. The Angels are playing better though, so I’ll take them with Detmers on the mound. Wouldn’t be surprised to see an under 4.5 (alternate total, +106) through five innings though.