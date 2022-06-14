MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Sometimes all you can do is laugh. Yesterday we lose in the ninth to the Phillies and Yu Darvish has his best road start of the season. He got his sixth strikeout in the seventh inning. Everyone goes through spurts like this, but it doesn’t make it any less frustrating.

Braves at Nationals

The Braves are clicking right now. They’ve won all of their last five games by at least two runs and I expect that to continue today. It also helps that they have Max Fried on the hill going for them. Fried has posted a 1.67 ERA away from Atlanta and historically has been really good against the Nationals. In this game, the Braves are facing a guy that had his last start in the minor leagues. His minor league stats aren’t super impressive and the price is high, but at this point I’m willing to pay a bit higher price than normal on this game. Play the Braves at -1.5 -152.

Reds at Diamondbacks

Tyler Mahle has allowed 31 baserunners in 24 innings on the road and has allowed 30 baserunners in 18.1 innings during night starts. Mahle is not a strong pitcher and even against a Diamondbacks offense that doesn’t have a ton of big names, they should still score some runs. On the other side, you have Zach Davies who is pitching to a 4.50 ERA at home. Reds hitters have 28 hits against him in 108 at-bats. One thing is they don’t have many extra-base hits, though. I think the pitching edge goes to Arizona. I am going to take the Diamondbacks through five innings at -114.

Angels at Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin has allowed three earned runs in 27 innings in five home starts. He has yet to allow more than two earned runs in any start (although, he hasn’t gotten further than the sixth inning in any start). In fact, opposing teams have only scored five runs once and four runs once against the Dodgers when he starts. I’ll take the Angels under 3.5 runs tonight.