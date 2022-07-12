MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Seven bets in the last two days, seven victories. Hope you all are enjoying this ride. Let’s just ignore Saturday and the 0-3 day, but just like sweeps happen, reverse sweeps happen too. Let’s ride this mini hot streak and see if we can push it to 10-0 today.

Mariners vs. Nationals

Chris Flexen has been a very difficult pitcher to predict this season, he’s actually been pretty good overall, but there are sporadic starts where he only goes five or fewer innings. He has back-to-back quality starts and hasn’t given up more than three earned runs since May 21. A word of caution is that he allows a lot of hits, and walks a couple of batters. Josiah Gray has a terrible home ERA – it is over six. In his last four starts, he has two starts where he allowed one run in 11 innings, and two starts where he allowed 13 earned runs in 8.2 innings. So, is today going to be a great Gray start, or is it going to be a terrible one? It is a bit hard to say, but I prefer the Mariners in this game. I’m going to take them through the first half of the game at +108. For me, this boils down to more confidence in Flexen than Gray.

Red Sox vs. Rays

Do you have confidence in Chris Sale? I don’t. The last time Sale made headlines was, well, last week when he went berserk in the dugout and started tearing things off the wall. Before that? I really have no idea. I can’t imagine that he goes deep into this game so I’m betting on the Rays to take this one. Corey Kluber has been strong for the Rays and has a 3.08 ERA at home. He’s started against the Red Sox twice this year. One was just last week when he went six innings and allowed no earned runs. I am taking the Rays in this one.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Fade Dallas Keuchel at all costs. Keuchel has been terrible all season, but he did have a productive outing in his last start against the Rockies. Now, he takes on the Giants and while I like the idea of taking the Giants team total over 4.5, I can’t bring myself to do it. I think they easily get four runs, but I’m not sure they get to five. Keuchel has allowed at least three earned runs through five innings in eight of his 11 starts this season. The Giants +105 to score over 2.5 runs through five innings in this game. I’ll take my shot on that one, you can play it over at DraftKings.