MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Sloppy few days from me with our MLB Best Bets. I can’t complain too much, you’ve seen the record, but still. I expect better. After a disappointing 1-2 day and our first 2u play loser of the season, I want to come back with vengeance. Just be warned, though, this is always a harder time of the year. Players being traded and things in a bit of a chaotic situation can alter even the soundest of strategies.

Reds vs. Marlins

Who will the Reds trade next? They just sent away Tommy Pham yesterday, a couple of days after trading Louis Castillo. Now they send Graham Ashcraft to the hill to take on the Marlins. Ashcraft has been brutal this year on the road. Although it is just five starts, he has a 6.66 ERA and has allowed 18 earned in 24.1 innings. He has one solid start against the Marlins this year, but that was at home where he is significantly better. Braxton Garrett has been a good pitcher at home, but he also only has three earned starts so it is hard to give much credence to it. In one start against the Reds, he allowed five earned runs in five innings. He’s also been bad in night starts. I think this game is over 3.5 through five innings.

Orioles vs. Rangers

Baltimore has been underrated in many ways from an offensive standpoint. There are many games that they look way better than you’d expect. The birds did trade away their best offensive weapon yesterday, so today might not be the best day for them to do that. Plus, with the looming deadline, you may see late lineup changes. Spencer Howard is a guy I’ve been fading for a while, but at home, he is significantly better. At home, he has allowed just four earned runs in 11.2 innings. Jordan Lyles has been very bad on the road. In 12 road starts, he has allowed 44 earned runs in 64.2 innings. This is a game to take the Rangers at -132.

Athletics vs. Angels

Cole Irvin has been great at home, but on the road, he has a tough 4.79 ERA, allowing 25 earned runs over 47 innings. He’s had one start already at Angel Stadium and went three earned runs over six innings. At home, Noah Syndergaard has been so much better at home than on the road. You can actually trust him to give you a somewhat good outing. Surprisingly, this is his first start against the Athletics this season. The total is a bit too low in this one for me though, I will play over 3.5 through five innings in this one.