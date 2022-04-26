MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Another nice day for us on the diamond with a 2-0-1 result. I know that eventually, we will have a rough patch, but I’m enjoying this run while it lasts. Let’s hope it continues today. After a short slate, we are back to a full list of games today.

Mariners at Rays

The Mariners are finding their footing right now and have won four of their last five games. The next stretch won’t come easily on a cross-country trip to Tampa. The Rays are also winners of four of their last five and are in the midst of a homestand. The Mariners have Logan Gilbert going for them and he has been great to start the year. In his three starts, he has allowed just one earned run in 16.2 innings. He’s faced the Rays hitters 35 times and allowed just 7 hits. Matt Wisler is opening for the Rays in his eighth appearance of the season. He has held Mariners hitters to a .186 batting average against him. We had success with this bet yesterday, but I’m going to take the 1st innings to have 0 runs at -135 again today. Just be careful with these if you do them on your own. With the juice, you can get into trouble in a hurry.

Red Sox at Blue Jays

To say that Nick Pivetta has struggled for the Red Sox would be a bit of an understatement. He has allowed at least four earned runs in every start. 13 earned runs in 11.2 innings. That makes it very hard for your team to win a game. The Blue Jays are also one of (if not the) best offensive teams in baseball, and have a .299 average against him. They also have their offseason addition, Kevin Gausman, throwing for them today. He’s pitching pretty well to start the year and has held Red Sox hitters to just a .207 average against him. I’m taking the Blue Jays run line at +116.

Athletics at Giants

Carlos Rodon is throwing for the Giants and the books have adjusted the total to reflect that. It is at just 6.5 runs which is like Jacob deGrom level. Rodon has allowed just two earned runs in 17 innings so far this season. The A’s also have not seen much of Rodon in their careers, so he should have the advantage. Daulton Jefferies is going for the Athletics, and he also has only allowed two earned runs in 15.1 innings. The Giants have also never seen Jefferies. That usually means that we are in for a low scoring, game but I can’t play the full game total at that number. Too much can go wrong. I do think the Giants have a better team overall so I’ll take their run line as well at -118.