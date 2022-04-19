MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

We went 1-1 with one postponed play. Today we look to keep rolling in Major League Baseball. With a full slate, there are a ton of options to choose from.

White Sox at Guardians

Here is some of what I wrote yesterday for this game: “The White Sox are one of the best teams in baseball and have come out with a pretty hot start. The one pitcher in their rotation I like the least is Dallas Keuchel. Last season he allowed 12 earned runs in 16 innings against Cleveland. I don’t think he has many days remaining where he will allow less than three runs. Shane Beiber is really good and has been dominant against the White Sox. Aside from Jose Abreu, he’s allowed just one home run and four RBIs in 90 at-bats.” I really like Bieber tonight, and believe that the White Sox could still win this game, but likely won’t be leading after five innings. Instead, I think that will be the Guardians at -0.5 during the first five innings at -106.

Twins at Royals

Chris Archer used to be a really good, front-of-the-line rotation guy. Now, he was somewhat of an afterthought of a signing during the offseason. He went four innings against the Dodgers in his first start and allowed no earned runs. How much does Archer have left in the tank? I don’t really know. I think the Twins win the game tonight, but also think runs will be scored. You have Royals hitters batting .350 against Archer. Also, Carlos Hernandez goes for the Royals tonight. He allowed four earned in his first outing against the Guardians. Twins hitters are just batting .194 against him over 11 at-bats (Correa has 2 of their 3 hits). I’ll play the Twins as one play, but a same game parlay of Twins and over 8 runs at +237.