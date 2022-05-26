MLB Best Bets for Thursday, May 26, 2022

Yesterday was no fun. We went 1-2. I really liked the Padres to win the game and they once again scored only one run. Oh well, we have today to bounce back and we are still 7-3-1 since Sunday.

Phillies at Braves

The Phillies are underperforming in a way I certainly didn’t expect. Most of it is due to their pitching, which I did expect. They have to win today if they want to split the series with the Braves. Wanting to win isn’t enough, though. Luckily, the Phillies have Aaron Nola taking the ball for him. He’s had a decent season so far, and he’s had a lot of success against the Braves in the past. He’s faced their hitters in 243 at-bats, allowing 63 hits, about half of them have been for extra bases, unfortunately. Kyle Wright has been good for the Braves this year. He’s only faced the Phillies a few times in his career, and those starts haven’t gone great. The way he is pitching now though is hard to go against. I’ll take the under 8 on this one.

Guardians at Tigers

Speaking of teams I was way off on, the Tigers are back to being terrible after having a fantastic finish to last year’s campaign. They do have one of their better pitchers this year throwing today so that sets them up well in this game. Tarik Skubal has been very strong, pitching to a 2.22 ERA. He’s also held Guardians hitters to just a .189 average against him over 54 at-bats. Konnor Pilkington is being stretched out into a starter, and he’s been okay so far. Expect the Guardians to let him go about four innings today. I think this should be a low-scoring game. I’ll take under 7 runs at -102.

Brewers at Cardinals

It will be a trio of unders for us. Sure, they are boring, they aren’t fun to root for, and the goal of any game is to score runs, but they cash the same as anything else. Eric Lauer has been very good for the Brewers this season, with five of the seven starts being quality starts. Cardinals hitters have only 7 hits in close to 40 at-bats against him. Adam Wainwright has four consecutive quality starts and has looked great in those games. Sure, three of them were against teams that I wouldn’t qualify as outstanding offenses. In one game against the Brewers this year, he did allow four earned runs in four innings. I still think both of these pitchers combine for a low-scoring game. Play under 7.5 -114.