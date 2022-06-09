MLB Best Bets for Thursday, June 9, 2022

Yesterday was a ho-hum 1-1 day with our third play being postponed due to weather. With today being a getaway day for many teams, we have a lot of early games. I’ll try to focus on the later games so my bros (you guys) can all get your bets in.

Orioles at Royals

For those of you that read these articles a lot, you’ll know what I’m about to say: The only reason anyone will pay attention to this game is because of gambling. That’s what we are here for! Jordan Lyles is not a good pitcher, but Kris Bubic might be worse. Lyles is not quite as bad on the road as his +6 ERA would indicate. In two of his first three starts, he allowed 11 earned runs. He allowed 10 earned runs in his other four road starts. Enough about Lyles, though, the problem here is Kris Bubic. Bubic has started five games at home and has allowed 13 earned runs in 15.1 innings. In fairness, though, he had a stellar outing against the Astros last game. I’m taking the Orioles in this one at -104.

Red Sox at Angels

If they are ever going to win a game, today is the day that the Angels win one. They have their best pitcher on the hill, and it is the last game of a four-game set where the Red Sox have already taken three of them. However, the Red Sox might have added motivation as they are on a seven-game winning streak. Also, Nick Pivetta is pitching for Boston, and he has been excellent in his past six starts. Over those six starts, he’s allowed six earned runs in 41 innings. Shohei Ohtani has been okay, but he’s pitched poorly in his past two outings, which has contributed to the losing streak. He was great against Boston in Boston, but I think Pivetta is on too much of a hot streak right now and everything is going wrong for Los Angeles. Play Boston at +112.

Braves Yankees Parlay

This one isn’t a big play for me as the value isn’t quite as high as I’d like, but I’m going to play the Yankees moneyline and the Braves moneyline at +101. Gerritt Cole is pitching for the Yankees and he faces Dylan Bundy and the Twins. Bundy has been hit hard by the Yankees in his career, and Cole is, well, Cole. Max Fried is pitching for the Braves, he’s been really strong for basically the entire season. I don’t think he slows down today.