MLB Best Bets for Thursday, June 23, 2022

Another strong 2-1 day and we’ve recouped our losses from the previous week or so. Our only loss came on a +100 play where the Brewers fell 5-4 to the Cardinals. We have a short slate with a lot of teams off today. Let’s get right into it.

Astros vs. Yankees

Could this be a way-too-early view of a potential matchup for the ALCS? Probably, but I don’t think it would shock anyone to see either of these teams represent the AL in the Championship Series or World Series. Only time will tell. Today, though, we have Framber Valdez, who we have been riding quite a bit and has been awesome. He’s also been even better on the road, posting a 1.61 ERA. The Yankees have 11 hits in 49 at-bats against him, so he has been pretty solid. On the other side, Jameson Taillon has been strong for the Yankees, posting a 2.70 ERA. The Astros hitters are 11-for-41 against him. I think this will be a challenge for the hitters in this game, play the under 4.5 through the first five.

Phillies vs. Padres

Joe Musgrove has been phenomenal for the Padres. He is currently holding the best ERA in the majors at just 1.59 and will likely make an All-Star start if he keeps this up. We just talked about this with Tony Gonsolin the other day and it was easy cash. Musgrove hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in a game this year. There have only been two games where he allowed more than two runs period. The Padres have lost one game that he has started. In his 12 starts, opponents have scored 3 or more runs just four times, and one of those games was three runs and it went extra innings. I’m taking the Phillies team total under 3 today.