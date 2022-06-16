MLB Best Bets for Thursday, June 16, 2022

We have a limited slate today with many teams off. So just two plays for us, but that doesn’t mean we can’t go 2-0!

Phillies at Nationals

Zack Wheeler is having the exact season that Philly fans were hoping for. He is coming into the game with a 2.84 ERA and is in the top-15 for strikeouts. The only word of caution on his season is that in home games, he is throwing to the tune of 1.49 ERA and on the road, that balloons up to 5.57. He’s given up almost twice as many runs in half the number of innings. The good news is that Nationals hitters are only batting .261 against him. The better news? Patrick Corbin is pitching for the Nationals and he’s been awful this year. He’s allowed 49 earned runs in 66 innings. Today is a game where you should see runs on both sides of the scoreboard. Play the over.

Angels at Mariners

There hasn’t been much positive happening in Anaheim, but Shohei Ohtani is still one of the bright spots on the team. Ohtani comes into the game off of one of his better performances of the season. Maybe he just has the Red Sox number. I’m not really sure what the situation is, but probably both of his best games have come against them. He was solid against the Mariners in two starts against them last year but hasn’t faced them this season. The Mariners send rookie George Kriby to the mound to take on the Angels. He is coming off of a rough start against the Red Sox, he allowed just three earned runs, but five overall. Having never faced the Angels before, I think the best play here is actually a No Runs in the First Inning at -134.