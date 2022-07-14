MLB Best Bets for Thursday, June 14, 2022

Interestingly, we would’ve been 10-0 with the play on the Mariners/Nationals game, but I didn’t rebet it, so I won’t count it. Less interesting is that we go 1-4 yesterday. We hit five of the six legs of our parlay and the Padres just absolutely blew it. Ultimately, I’ll take those bets again, I was relying on Cy Young candidates and none of them really worked out, unfortunately.

Padres vs. Rockies

This one has a bit of an earlier start than I try to go with – I want you guys to have time to read and then research or play. Blake Snell is a guy we’ve talked about quite a bit this season. He’s finally starting to come around. Well, that could be a stretch, but he has gone 11 innings in his last two starts and allowed just one solo homer in both of them. More impressive is that he struck out 23 batters in those 11 innings. 23 Ks of his 33 outs, that’s pretty impressive. Also, the Padres finally won a game he started. The Rockies send Kyle Freeland to the mound and he brings with him a 5.23 home ERA and a 5.55 day ERA. I would love to invest in Snell, but until he shows that he’s back for good, I can’t rely on him. Over 11.5 is the right way to go in this game.

Red Sox vs. Rays

Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford hasn’t had much experience under his belt, especially as a starter. He does have a start against the Rays already, though – a game where he went 5.1 innings and allowed just two hits while striking out eight batters. I think they may have found someone that can be a reasonable starter for them. Drew Rasmussen is going for the Rays and he hasn’t completed the fifth inning in four of his last five starts. In only one of the games did he struggle, the Rays just like turning it over to the bullpen. The total is a low 7.5 in this one. Too low for me. I’m taking the over, in five of the last six Rasmussen starts, the total has gone well over this.

Brewers vs. Giants

The Brewers travel from Minnesota to San Francisco to take on the Giants who have been resting at home. Corbin Burnes likely left a day prior, but even if he didn’t, he still will be a tough test for the Giants. He’s been stellar, as you’d expect a Cy Young winner to be. However, the Giants have their own potential Cy Young candidate, Carlos Rodon. Rodon has been stellar at home, with a 2.08 ERA. I always think it is a challenge to travel to the West Coast, your body clock is just off. Even with Burnes on the hill, I like the Giants chances. I’d be surprised if this goes over the 6.5, but I’d rather play the Giants here.