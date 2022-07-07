MLB Best Bets for Thursday, July 7, 2022

Another 2-1 day yesterday and we took down a little less than a unit on the day. Surprisingly it was not only the Astros not winning by more than two runs, but they lost by two runs. Still, a winning day is what we want.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

We had this matchup just a week ago. I wrote something along the lines of 12.5 runs is high, but there was no choice but to take the over for the game. The teams combined to score 18 runs in the game. Now, the game shifts to Arizona with Dallas Keuchel and Austin Gomber still starting. The total was lowered to just 9 runs. I get it, Coors is a launching pad for hitters, but the two starters are still serving up batting practice. Gomber has been a bit better on the road, but nothing significant, just less home runs allowed. Keuchel has only one home Arizona start and he allowed four runs to one of the worst offenses in baseball. I’m taking the over.

Cubs vs. Dodgers

It is Tony Gonsolin Day! That means we are on the under for the opposing team total. In this case it is the Cubs, I like it, but don’t love it. So I won’t be making this a multi-unit bet. If it was at 4, I’d be dropping my mortgage on it. The Cubs are traveling from Milwaukee here and it will be a bit of an adjustment, and the Dodgers have no travel. The Cubs have been playing better, but not exactly lighting up the scoreboard. Cubs team total under 3 at -118.

Giants vs. Padres

Three west coast games for us in this one. Logan Webb is taking on Joe Musgrove. Musgrove rebounded pretty well from his disaster against the Phillies, but he still took the loss in a quality start against the Dodgers. I still stand by him being dominant and think he can hold the Giants down today. He faced them once this year and allowed no runs in seven innings. Webb hasn’t been great on the road, with a close to 4 ERA, but during night games, he has a stellar 1.44 ERA. In one start versus the Padres, he went 8 innings and allowed just one earned run. I’m taking the under 7.5 in this game.