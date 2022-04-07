MLB Best Bets for Thursday, April 7, 2022

IT. IS. HERE. I’m not talking about The Masters, which also starts today, but instead, the delayed Opening Day. Honestly, I’m not sure that the casual baseball fan even noticed that it was late. I personally think it should start in mid-April or cold weather teams should open on the road for a couple of weeks. You’re just encouraging delays. Anyway, that’s not why you are here. You’re here because last year we did well with the MLB and now we are back for more daily plays. Let’s get to it.

Brewers at Cubs

The weather in Chicago is crappy today. It is cold-ish (40s) and rainy. We also have the NL Cy Young winner taking the hill for the Brewers in Corbin Burnes. He has a .189 average against him from Cubs hitters. The one guy that is most successful against him is someone the Cubs would probably like to be rid of – Jason Heyward. I can’t imagine the Cubs score enough runs in this game to win, but a -184 moneyline is pretty steep. Burnes faced the Cubs three times last season and he allowed a total of three runs. In the three games the Cubs played against the Brewers when he pitched, the Cubs scored four total runs. I’m taking the Cubs team total under 3.5 runs at -114 .

Reds at Braves

I am a big Max Fried fan. I think he is one of the more talented pitchers in the National League and he gets to start his year with a layup of a team in the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds made a decision in the offseason to spend no money and get rid of the majority of their good players. The Braves are a slightly new look, and coming off of the World Series victory. I think this game is an easy one for them. Take the Braves -1.5 runs at +104 .

Padres at Diamondbacks

Yu Darvish and Madison Bumgarner take the mound tonight for their respective teams. Darvish was just okay in his first season in San Diego. Maybe he makes a rebound, but if it is anything like last year, which is most of what we have to go on in the early season, he will struggle on the road and against the lowly Diamondbacks. Last year he had an ERA north of 5 on the road and allowed 17 earned runs in 23 innings against the D-Backs. Bumgarner was hit hard by the Padres last season, and even without Fernando Tatis Jr., they still have a solid lineup. Bumgarner allowed 10 earned runs in 17.2 innings against the Padres last year. Five years ago it would’ve been somewhat crazy to take the over on a game pitched by these two, but times have changed and I’m taking the over 9 runs at -102 .