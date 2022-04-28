MLB Best Bets for Thursday, April 28, 2022

Well, I thought we were going to have a rough day yesterday, but somehow the Cubs and Braves combined for enough runs in the last couple of innings and we hit the over and got to a 2-1 day. Today is getaway day for many so we only have a few afternoon games to choose from.

Cubs at Braves

As I already mentioned, we were really lucky for the Cubs/Braves game. That game was screaming under the entire day until we magically got runs and a bunch of extra inning runs. Today, former Brave Drew Smyly goes for the Cubs as they look to take the rubber match game. In his first two games, he allowed no earned runs. Then, last time out, he allowed four earned runs in five innings. He has allowed just five hits in 23 at-bats to Braves hitters. Kyle Wright has looked great so far in his three appearances. In his two home starts, he has allowed only six hits in 12 innings and allowed zero earned runs. I suspect that he has the ability to hold the Cubs down tonight. I’ll play the game under 8 runs at -106.

Diamondbacks at Cardinals

Humberto Castellanos seems like he is building up a bit more endurance now that he is four starts deep into the season. He has allowed just four earned runs in 12 innings. The Cardinals hitters haven’t seen much of Castellanos, but he has allowed three hits in the eight at-bats they’ve had against him. Dakota Hudson is going for the Cardinals. He has had three starts this season and his best, by far, came in his most recent start against the Reds. Going 6.2 innings, he allowed only two hits and no earned runs. The Diamondbacks hitters have only gotten two hits off of him in 15 at-bats. I just don’t see how the Diamondbacks mount a rally against him. I’ll play their under 3 for a team total at -108.