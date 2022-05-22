MLB Best Bets for Sunday, May 22, 2022

We’ve been taking some shots at plus money plays instead of risking juiced numbers. It hasn’t been working out great this week, and we ended yesterday 1-2. Let’s look at a couple of games for today.

Athletics at Angels

The Athletics have a starter in Cole Irvin that is returning to the rotation after a couple of weeks out. After two rough starts to begin the year, he settled down with three solid starts. He does allow a lot of baserunners, in fact, the three nice starts he had totaled 16 innings, and he still allowed 19 baserunners. He was good against the Angels last season, hopefully he can keep them at-bay for half of the game. Patrick Sandoval has been a superb pitcher for the Angels. He had a great April, and May has been good as well, posting two quality starts. I think this is likely to be a low-scoring game and will play under 7.5 runs.

Mets at Rockies

The Mets are going to be scrambling for a little while as their two aces are now on the injured list. Taijuan Walker has been good for the Mets though. He’s had three road starts this season, in two of them, he allowed no runs. Just keep in mind, one of those starts was a two inning stint. The few Rockies hitters that have faced him have had very little luck. Chad Kuhl is throwing for the Rockies and he’s been fine. He’s historically been good against Mets hitters in limited appearances. He has a slightly higher ERA at home, but overall his splits are pretty similar. I’ll back the Mets in this one at -124.