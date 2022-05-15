MLB Best Bets for Sunday, May 15, 2022

I’m not going to say we would’ve won the two bets we lost yesterday, but giving up ninth-inning runs is certainly not going to ever help us. Just have to try and get those games back today.

Astros at Nationals

Here is the scenario for this game, I’ll try and keep this short. You have one of the best pitchers in baseball facing one of the worst teams in baseball. Sure, that team has arguably one of, if not the, best young players in the game. But still, they are not good. And, that team beat this pitcher’s team in the World Series in the last few years. Justin Verlander should be primed and ready to go as he tries to defeat the Nationals today. In 28 innings on the road, he’s allowed just 11 hits and two earned runs. Washington hitters are okay against him at .235, but nothing amazing. Patrick Corbin is bad, but he has held Astro hitters to just a .135 average in limited at-bats against him. I’ll play the under 8.5 at -115.

Guardians at Twins

The Guardians may have another gem of a starting pitcher on their hands in Tristan McKenzie. He’s gone 29 innings and has allowed just nine earned runs. I’m not sure if that is because people are trying to still figure him out, or if he is actually that good. Either way, I’m impressed for now, but he does allow too many baserunners for this to continue. In 43 at-bats against him, the Twins are not hitting him well. For the Twinkies, Joe Ryan gets the ball. He had a very strong April, but May has not been kind to him. Can he rebound and turn the month around against the soft-hitting Guardians? History appears on his side as he has allowed just two hits in 24 at-bats against him. I’m going to play the under 7.5 in this one at -112.

Giants at Cardinals

As president of the Carlos Rodon fan club, I think it is important to remind everyone about his starts. Plus the fact that he is constantly cashing tickets for me, I think it is important to tell everyone whenever I can. Today he takes on the Cardinals. He has four of his six starts this season as quality starts and hasn’t allowed more than 2 earned runs in any of his starts. St. Louis hitters are also batting just .101 against him. He is facing Adam Wainwright, and while he is on the last leg of his career, he still seems to turn up for those national games. I think the game could eventually go either way, so I’ll play under 3.5 for the first five innings.