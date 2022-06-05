MLB Best Bets for Sunday, June 5, 2022

We go 2-1 yesterday with another plus money winner. That always helps as baseball is a juice-heavy sport. It can be very difficult to win due to that, but we’ve had a nice season thus far and look to continue it.

Cardinals at Cubs

These two clubs are at very different spots this season, and they have the exact opposite records. The Cardinals are 31-23, and the Cubs are 23-31. Lately, the Cubs have been playing better and today they close out a five-game series with the Cardinals. Bad news for the Cubs, they face Adam Wainwright on Sunday Night Baseball. I’ve brought this up before, but that dude just seems to live for these games. He’s been great this year for the Cardinals and doesn’t look like the 40-year-old pitcher he is. Justin Steele has to pitch for the Cubs and he hasn’t been good. He was rocked by the Reds two starts ago and has struggled to get to four innings in many starts. None of these games have been super close – even yesterday’s extra-inning game ended with a three-run Cardinals victory. I’ll take the Cardinals to support Wainright and win on the run line at +126.

Red Sox at Athletics

Speaking of older pitchers, Rich Hill, the 42-year-old journeyman is throwing for the Red Sox today. Sometimes he looks like he still has it, other times he gives up six earned runs in four innings to the Orioles. Which will it be today? The guy that allowed 9 runs in 28 innings to start the season, or the guy that has allowed 12 runs in his last 11 innings? The Red Sox face Frankie Montas today, and he’s been good enough to keep the A’s in most games, but they’ve lost nine of his 11 starts. Most of that is due to the A’s lack of run support, and not the pitching. I’ll take the A’s through five in this one at -122. You can play the game at -120 if you’d like, but I’m focused more on the starters in this than anything.

Mets at Dodgers

Trevor Williams has only completed five innings this season once. It was his last start against Washington. However, he’s actually been a pretty good pitcher. It isn’t because he gives up a ton of runs or walks or even hits, I think it is more a situation of the Mets trying to stretch him out. Julio Urias, the 20-game winner from last season, takes on the Mets and he has held them to a .250 batting average against him in limited exposure. I think the game goes under 4.5 through five innings. It could be tight, but at +100 I like this play.

