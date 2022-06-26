MLB Best Bets for Sunday, June 26, 2022

We missed a sweep yesterday because Blake Snell and the Padres just can’t get it together. It is unfortunate, but we move on. Let’s close today out in style.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks

Today, we get two pitchers that are not prone to clean scoreboards. Beau Brieske, despite pitching better in two of his past three outings, has allowed at least two earned runs in eight of his eleven outings. He’s allowed three or more in five outings. Point is… he allows runs. The Diamondbacks have turned to Dallas Keuchel, the former Cy Young winner, now current batting practice pitcher. He’s been abhorrent this season. Despite starting the year with the White Sox, Keuchel hasn’t faced the Tigers this season. I’m taking the first five innings total at over 5 -110 on DraftKings.

Phillies vs. Padres

Well, we will try the Padres again. This time we should be able to trust the dominance of Yu Darvish. At home, Darvish has been LIGHTS OUT. Six starts, 40.1 innings, just six earned runs allowed. He’s only allowed 26 hits/walks in that span. He’s very comfortable in San Diego. In fact, he hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in any home start this season. The Phillies will try to stop him with Kyle Gibson. At opponent stadiums, he has a 5.40 ERA and during night games, Gibson is posting an ERA around 5. He did have a nice quality start in his last road outing, but the Phillies still lost 7-0. I’ll take the run line for the Padres at +135. If you don’t want to risk that, feel free to play the money line.

Dodgers vs. Braves

I’ve praised Tony Gonsolin quite a bit this season. Maybe I’m trying to will my +3500 ticket on him being Cy Young into existence, or maybe I really do think he is pitching great this year. I’m not quite sure. We go for the series sweep today as we are playing for the third time and have already gotten the first two games correct. (In fairness, yesterday we got a little lucky that the Braves scored an extra run to cover.) The Dodgers take on Spencer Strider who hasn’t been that special at home. He has a 4.84 ERA, and has allowed 12 earned runs in 22.1 innings. He’s never faced the Dodgers and has to battle them on Sunday Night Baseball. I’m not sure why the line is so low on this, but I’ll be putting multiple units on the Dodgers to win at -115 (DraftKings), and I’ll also take the Braves under 4 runs at -106 (FanDuel).