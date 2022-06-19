MLB Best Bets for Sunday, June 19, 2022

Let us see if we can make a Happy Father’s Day to all those dads out there.

Padres vs. Rockies

Blake Snell, man, where do I begin with him? I feel like since the World Series start where he was removed too early, he has really struggled. We’ve seen glimpses of him being a dominant pitcher, but he just hasn’t panned out the way most expected him to when he came to San Diego. He’s had pretty good success against the Rockies, but in two Coors Field starts he allowed 9 runs last season. Antonio Senzatela goes for the Rockies and he’s been a better home pitcher. Add that with the Rockies being a better team at home and I think they are primed to steal a Sunday victory. Rockies +114.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks

At one point, Chris Archer was a big name in the baseball pitching scene. He had a few really productive seasons, even if he was never really a Cy Young candidate. This year he seems to have found his groove a bit as he has settled into a 3.35 ERA with the Twins. They are using him well – limiting the number of innings he goes and then taking him out at basically the first sign of trouble. On the road, so far, he’s gone 25.1 innings and allowed just 7 earned runs. That’s a pretty solid line. He does have 31 baserunners allowed in those innings though, which is a concern. Merrill Kelly, we’ve talked about quite a bit, and his ERA continues to rise. But, most Twins hitters haven’t seen him, he throws better during the day, he throws better at home. I’ll play the under 4.5 through five innings – alternate total +108.

White Sox vs. Astros

Michael Kopech is pitching really well for the White Sox this year. He’s only gotten to 51.2 innings and left the last start that he had with knee discomfort. If he is healthy for this game, I think he keeps the White Sox in it and potentially even primed to win. However, it won’t be easy as they take on Cristian Javier. Javier has been dominant at home and is holding opponents to just 17 hits in 27.1 innings at home. He doesn’t tend to go deep into games, but aside from one start against the Mariners, he has only allowed one run in four home starts. The runs should be a challenge to get for both teams today. Play the under 8.