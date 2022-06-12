MLB Best Bets for Sunday, June 12, 2022

As the great Chumbawamba once said: “I get knocked down, but I get up again. You’re never gonna keep me down.” Let’s have a look that the Sunday plays.

Dodgers at Giants

As much as it pains me to say this, I think my love for Carlos Rodon has worn off. This is a nice opportunity for him to prove himself in the division, against the rival Dodgers. He’s been successful against them, holding the Dodgers hitters to just a .186 average against him. In his one starts against them, he posted a quality start in a Giants loss. Opposing him is Julio Urias. Urias has been strong against the Giants, but they have a .242 average against him. The aforementioned game with Rondon, he went six strong innings at home and allowed no earned runs. I’m going to play the under in this one.

Mets at Angels

Well, the good news is, the losing streak is over. The bad news is, the Angels might not be able to fully rebound this year from this. They have a primetime game against the Mets. Taijuan Walker is throwing for the Mets, and unfortunately, it is in a situational area of opportunity for him. In night starts, he’s allowed 39 baserunners in 27.2 innings. That’s resulted in a 4.55 ERA. Patrick Sandoval is his opponent, and he has been a quality starter for the Halos. He has a solid 3.00 ERA at home and in night games, he has thrown 11 innings and allowed no earned runs. I’ll take the Angels moneyline in this one.

Rockies at Padres

I’m going to make this one pretty quick. The Padres have a pitcher that is really struggling to find his groove on the mound. The Rockies are not a good team on the road and are sending a pitcher that has allowed at least three earned runs in all but one game. In fact, German Marquez has allowed four runs or more in eight of 11 games he’s started. If this game isn’t primed for the over, I’m not sure which ones would be.

