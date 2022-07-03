MLB Best Bets for Sunday, July 3, 2022

Sweep! Sweep! Sweep! Yes, yesterday we had a sweep. Let’s do it again today as we prepare for a fun 4th of July tomorrow.

White Sox vs. Giants

There have been many reasons the White Sox have struggled this season, and Lucas Giolito has certainly been one of them. He’s posted an ERA north of five in just about every aspect of the game. Additionally, he has gotten worse each month. He started strong in April, but in June he allowed 23 earned runs in 27 innings. Anthony DeSclafani was scratched from this start and now they send John Brebbia for what I believe is his second start of the season, but really he is a relief pitcher, so this is likely a bullpen game. Even with the Giants good pen, we should see some runs. I’m taking the over 8 in this game. I do think the White Sox should win this though.

Athletics vs. Mariners

Frankie Montas has to be on the trade market, right? He’s got a 3.20 ERA on the year and has been fairly consistent despite some struggles on the road. His last outing against the Mariners was really successful. He went 8 innings, allowing just two hits and zero earned runs. He has to face Robbie Ray, the former Cy Young winner. Ray has not been good on the road, but at home, he has found success. He has a 2.45 ERA and has had four consecutive quality starts at home. Oakland hitters have been decent against him in the past. He has two starts against them and the Mariners went 1-1 in those games. 6.5 runs is just too low for me to pass. I’ll take the over.

Cardinals vs. Phillies

I’ve said this before: Adam Wainwright on Sunday Night Baseball is not someone to bet against. He has had a great season, especially for a 40-year-old. Wainwright has not been as good on the road, posting a 3.83 ERA. In 82 at-bats against him, the Phillies have only mustered six RBIs and four of them have come from home runs. Zack Wheeler has also been good at home with a 1.85 ERA. Also, in night games, he has a 2.06 ERA. I think this is a game to back the under 7.5.