MLB Best Bets for Sunday, July 10, 2022

Not a good look from me on Saturday, we had no luck whatsoever in the Rockies game and the Braves couldn’t hold onto their lead to save the run line play. Luckily, we’ve had a really good week and even the week before that went well, but we can be greedy and want it all. Let’s get em today.

Twins vs. Rangers

Did you know that the only good Bundy once scored four touchdowns in one high school football game? I think there is a distinct possibility that one day, Dylan Bundy may allow the equivalent in runs in one game. No, I’m not serious, of course. But, Bundy is one guy I really enjoy fading and have seen quite a bit of profit from it. This game is screaming to me to take the over. Bundy isn’t good, and his counterpart, Dane Dunning is also not someone I trust to put up zeros. In fairness, Dunning has pitched better of late. Either way, this one is a game to sit back and enjoy as the runs accumulate. Over 8.5.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

We tried this series yesterday and it… did not go well. Today, we go back at it with two starters that also are prone to allowing runs. This one feels like it might be lower scoring, though. German Marquez has been a disaster in most games he’s pitched. Even though he is “better” on the road, he still sports a 4.46 ERA. One trend I’m seeing that has me thinking this might be an under is that Marquez has had three straight quality road starts. Tyler Gilbert is starting his fifth game of the season. He was destroyed in two of them, and the other two he only gave up one run. The Rockies don’t exactly scare me on the road, so offensively, I’m confident they wont score too much. I think with getaway day on players’ minds, we can sneak an under 9 here.

Yankees vs. Red Sox

In fairness to both pitchers, if you only looked at the last games they pitched you would think they were terrible. It just isn’t the case. In fact, Nick Pivetta has been very good this season for the Red Sox. He has a quality start in 10 of his last 12 outings and he has been quite good even against tougher teams like the Blue Jays and Astros. Jameson Taillon hasn’t been quite as good as Pivetta, but he has been reliable for the Bronx Bombers. Taillon was rocked by the Pirates in the last outing, and he was hit very hard by the Astros two starts prior. In one start at Fenway last year, he was really good. I think this game is an under, but at plus money and with Pivetta, I’ll take the Red Sox to win.